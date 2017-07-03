Hear Sampha’s gorgeous piano cover of ‘Cranes In The Sky’
The singer-songwriter performed his stripped-back rendition of Solange’s instant classic live at this year’s Glastonbury festival
Sampha recorded a short session for BBC Radio 1 at Glastonbury this year. Accompanied only by his pianist John (aka Spirit Fingers), the London singer-songwriter performed “Blood On Me” from his debut album Process as well as a soulful reimagining of Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky” that showcased his stunning vocals.
“It took a long time for me to get there – just to be comfortable doing this, but it feels good,” he said before performing a flawless rendition of the A Seat at the Table track.
🌴 @Sampha covers Cranes in the Sky by @solangeknowles at #Glastonbury2017 and it's EVERYTHING 🎙✨— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 2, 2017
Listen back 👇https://t.co/2vo2VIpZyK
crying— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 2, 2017
sampha your voice and soul are unmatched https://t.co/7sa9AfWUAc
Sampha and Solange have collaborated in the past on “Don't Touch My Hair”, even teaming up for a duet performance of the track on Saturday Night Live last year. “I’ve worked on her album; she’s wonderful,” Sampha said. Before launching into his powerful performance, he added, “Hopefully she’s alright with it.”
Solange honoured the cover with a glowing review on Twitter, writing, “sampha your voice and soul are unmatched.” We have to say we agree.
Listen to the cover here.
Follow Niamh Leonard-Bedwell on Twitter here @niamh_lb
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com