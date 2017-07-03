Hear Sampha’s gorgeous piano cover of ‘Cranes In The Sky’

Sampha recorded a short session for BBC Radio 1 at Glastonbury this year. Accompanied only by his pianist John (aka Spirit Fingers), the London singer-songwriter performed “Blood On Me” from his debut album Process as well as a soulful reimagining of Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky” that showcased his stunning vocals.

“It took a long time for me to get there – just to be comfortable doing this, but it feels good,” he said before performing a flawless rendition of the A Seat at the Table track.