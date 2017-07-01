The co-organiser of Fyre Festival has finally been arrested

Billy McFarland, the man behind the disastorous Fyre Festival, has been arrested in New York – charged with scheming to defraud investors in his company, Fyre Media.

Fyre Festival was supposed to be a luxury muisc event in the Bahamas but was eventually dubbed the "Hunger Games for rich people".

In an almighty shitshow, ticket holders who had paid thousands of pounds found themselves stranded on the island with little access to food and water, living in post-apocalyptic looking soggy tents.

The brainchild of McFarland and rapper Ja Rule (who has not been arrested), ticket holders were sold on the promise of “VIP-configured” jets, “geodesic” lodging, plus performances from

The festival was even supported by models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, who froclicked in sunshine-filled promotional photos.

Acting US Attorney Joon Kim said McFarland presented fake documents to encourage investors to put more than $1 million into his company and the failed festival.

The memory of the festival looks like it will reach cult status, a few weeks ago it was picked up that people were selling their Fyre merchandise on Ebay.

And on social media, people are gleefully enjoying news of McFarland's arrest.