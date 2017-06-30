Unauthorized Morrissey biopic gets its first trailer

Long before he met Johnny Marr and formed The Smiths, Steven Patrick Morrissey was just your average teenage dweeb. A new, unauthorised biopic about the Brit rocker recently debuted at Edinburgh International Film Festival, and a trailer was released. England is Mine, directed by Mark Gill and produced by Orian Williams, who was involved in the Joy Division biopic Control, follows Morrissey in his school days in 70s Manchester. A United Kingdom actor Jack Lowden plays Morrissey and Black Mirror’s Jessica Brown Findlay stars as his best friend, Linder Sterling.

Before The Smiths, Morrissey was in a band called Sulky Young, also known as The Tee Shirts. He also briefly joined up with punk band The Nosebleeds after Ed Banger’s departure for two live gigs before quitting. He then auditioned to be singer in Wythenshawe’s band Slaughter and the Dogs, but was passed over. Williams revealed in an interview recently that the film would end with Morrissey meeting Johnny Marr, just before going on to form the band.

Watch the trailer below: