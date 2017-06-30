The only tracks you need to hear in June

Welcome to the very first installment of our fresh, clean, pristine, shiny, reformatted, rejigged, and revamped roundup of new music. For anyone who’s been missing our regular tracks of the week playlist the past few weeks, we’ve made two big changes: first, we’ll be collecting tracks together every month now so that you don’t miss an installment, and we’ve also switched over to Spotify so that listeners can subscribe for new updates.

Our first edition features both over and under-the-radar tracks that have emerged in June, whether that’s the spectacular “Supercut” from Lorde’s #1-selling second album Melodrama or a low-key banger from emerging Glasgow club producer Sega Bodega.

Although we’ll be posting these roundups at the end of every month, we’ll actually be updating it regularly for our subscribers – so make sure you follow the playlist on Spotify if you can’t stand to wait.

Listen to the playlist below.