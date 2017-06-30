St. Vincent returns with ‘New York’

Annie Clark ditches guitars on her first release in three years

St Vincent credit Nedda Afsari
St. VincentPhotography Nedda Afsari

Three years on since the release of her self-titled fourth solo album, St. Vincent is back with a new song, “New York”.

“New York” sees Annie Clark adapt to a new style, ditching the guitars that littered her previous full-length for a slow-building piece of songwriting led by pianos and strings. “You’re the only motherfucker in the city who can stand me,” she sings.

The release ties in with her globe-spanning ‘Fear the Future’ tour, which was announced via a bizarre mock press conference last week. Expect more music to follow soon.

Listen to “New York” below.  

