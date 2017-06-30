St. Vincent returns with ‘New York’

Three years on since the release of her self-titled fourth solo album, St. Vincent is back with a new song, “New York”.

“New York” sees Annie Clark adapt to a new style, ditching the guitars that littered her previous full-length for a slow-building piece of songwriting led by pianos and strings. “You’re the only motherfucker in the city who can stand me,” she sings.

The release ties in with her globe-spanning ‘Fear the Future’ tour, which was announced via a bizarre mock press conference last week. Expect more music to follow soon.

Listen to “New York” below.