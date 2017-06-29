Never-before-seen Kurt Cobain paintings to debut in Seattle

The Seattle Art Fair, which will run from the August 3-6, is due to host the first ever exhibition focused on the visual art of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain. UTA Artist Space, who are usually LA-based, are bringing Cobain’s work home for their debut in Seattle. Cobain’s work will be featured alongside work by his contemporaries, influences, and people who appear to share his sensibility, such as Mike Kelley, Nate Lowman, Joe Bradley, Elizabeth Peyton, and others.

The two paintings will be shown with a selection of Cobain’s notebooks. The pieces have all been in storage since his death in 1994, but UTA are hoping that by showing them in the birthplace of Cobain’s music, “a new light will be shed on his oeuvre, even to fans well-versed in his work”. On the decision to host Cobain’ work in Seattle rather than LA, Joshua Roth, the director for UTA said that, “he was born near there, he passed away there, and he created the soundtrack for a counterculture there”.