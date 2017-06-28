Lana Del Rey teases new song ‘Cherry’ on Instagram

We’ve come to expect the heavy winged liner, voluminous dos and Sad Girl Songs ™ , but Lana Del Rey ’s latest tease clip also features a four-legged friend. V Magazine shared a video montage of Lana riding a horse to the backtrack of a sparkling new track “Cherry” over on their Instagram account – the dreamy result could not be more Del Rey.

The preview is the third tease released publicly over the last few weeks, following a clip from her collab with A$AP Rocky and two clips from a song titled, “Changes”, which have since been removed from her account.

“Cherry” may sound familiar to avid fans, as Del Rey premiered the song at KROQ’s annual Weenie Roast Y Fiesta music festival back in May. However, the Lust for Life album is not set for release until July 21, so until then, we will just have to keep an eye on her socials.

Speaking to Stevie Nicks over at V Magazine, she said she was: “lucky to be able to speak my mind through music right in the present moment”.

Touching upon the current political climate, she observed: “Regardless of where someone is at personally, the current landscape jolts you into being present, if you’re not crazy. If you’re a normal person, you’re suddenly aware and watching everything.”