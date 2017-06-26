Watch Nine Inch Nails appear at the Roadhouse on Twin Peaks

Amid the drama of the last episode of Twin Peaks: The Return, Nine Inch Nails performed their track “She’s Gone Away” onstage for the first time. The track comes from their Not the Actual Events record, which dropped in December and is the second of a trilogy of EPs to be released by the band.

The onscreen rendition was suitably ominous, with flashing lowlights accompanying Trent Reznor’s growled tones. Nine Inch Nails wore full leather to perform in the darkness at the series’ Bang Bang Bar, where a crowd danced along.

Reznor’s guest appearance was not his first collaboration with Twin Peaks’ director, David Lynch. The pair previously teamed up for the soundtrack of Lynch’s 1997 film Lost Highway, where Nine Inch Nails’ track “The Perfect Drug” was born. Lynch also directed the video for the band’s “Came Back Haunted” back in 2013.

The band join a list of real-life acts who have performed at the fictional Bang Bang Bar, including The Chromatics and Au Revoir Simone. Their TV appearance anticipates Nine Inch Nails’ first festival bookings in three years this summer; they are set to appear at Aftershock, FYF Fest and Panorama.