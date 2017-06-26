Rihanna tweets world leaders to ask for education funding

Continuing on her crusade to tackle the world's major education crises, Rihanna has been busy on Twitter asking world leaders to promote global education funding . She jumped into the mentions of the political leaders of Canada, Argentina, Germany and France directly, requesting they commit to increased funding for education, by supporting the Global Citizen movement and Global Partnership at the next G20 meeting in July. With a staggering 74 million followers, Rihanna knows that her voice reaches a huge audience, and is once again using it to bring important conversations to light.

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation ?

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation ? @regsprecher , I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪

And in true Rihanna fashion, the tweets have already been a success – receiving equally positive responses from Steffen Seibert, Speaker of Government in Germany, and Mauricio Macri, the Argentinian President, as well as a few thousand retweets on her call to the infamous Rihanna Navy.

Hi @Rihanna , education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s

Hola @Rihanna ! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich 🇦🇷 https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo

In recent years, the Bajan superstar has been a hugely visible advocate of education, and specifically the arts, even awarded the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award by Harvard University for her philanthropic efforts. She recently visited Malawi as part of the same initiative with Global Partnership for Education and her own Clara Lionel Foundation, meeting with the Minister of Education and teachers to learn about the challenges and needs of the education systems within developing countries.

Alongside her recent breakup advice for a fan via the DMs and her soul reviving feature on DJ Khaled’s tune “Wild Thoughts”, once again the iconic bad gal has left us wondering – what on Earth did we do to deserve Rihanna?