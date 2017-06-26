Listen to Sky Ferreira cover the Commodores’ ‘Easy’

Sky Ferreira has contributed a rare new tune to the upcoming film Baby Driver’s soundtrack. The singer and actor has covered “Easy”, a Motown song originally performed by the Commodores.

The original record also features on the soundtrack alongside Ferreira’s smoky, sparse cover, with classics from Queen, Blur, T. Rex and more, as well as a new track from Run the Jewels, Big Boi and Danger Mouse.

Ferreira recently collaborated with Scottish noise-pop legends The Jesus and Mary Chain on “Black and Blues”, which features on their first new album in 19 years, Damage and Joy. She recently performed “Two of Us” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert with the band.

She’s one of many musicians, including Sharon Von Etten and Chrysta Bell, involved in David Lynch’s reboot of Twin Peaks. The last time she spoke about her still to be seen character on the show, she described it as a part “completely outside of myself”.

We’re also still waiting on the release of the former Dazed cover star’s long anticipated sophomore album Masochism.

Baby Driver, a big-scale heist film starring Jon Hamm, Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey, with a cameo from Ferreira, is in cinemas June 28.