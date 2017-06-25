Nicki Minaj has become the most awarded female rapper ever

She may still be waiting for official confirmation, but yesterday Nicki Minaj announced on Instagram that she has become the most awarded female rapper in history.

“Attention!! I love God,” Minaj wrote. “According to Universal Records, this year alone, my album catalogue sold 325K worldwide and The Pinkprint is now at 4 Million worldwide!! Since January, I’ve received 11 billboard entries, and yesterday with that ASCAP award, I became the most awarded female rapper in history!!”

Minaj, who is nominated for the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Awards, which air tonight, also recently became the most viewed rapper in history, with a total of 12.2 billion combined views, beating Eminem who has 1.9 billion.

However it was her ASCAP trophy from the Rhythm & Soul Music Awards last Thursday that helped Minaj surpass Missy Elliott, who has earned 189 awards.

Her Instagram post went on: “They don’t want you to post your achievements & accomplishments. It makes them uncomfortable. But you must! [Because] everyday, [people] broadcast your failures. They shout them to the mountain tops. So never EVER stop posting your accomplishments.”

The rapper, who in recent months has been showing her philanthropic side by emptying her wallet to help pay off her fans’ student debt and sending aid to a small Indian village, is fully glowing.