Jeremy Corbyn is the indisputable king of Glastonbury

People in the queue were chanting his name when they got bored, a silent disco crowd sang "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" along to the White Stripes "Seven Nation Army" on Thursday, and as Radiohead finished their set last night, the crowd roared for Jezza once again.

If you didn't know already, Jeremy Corbyn is secretly the most-anticipated headline act at Glastonbury this year.

Corbyn, who is speaking on the Pyramid Stage at 4pm (JC4PM, anyone) to to introduce US rappers Run the Jewels, withdrew from speaking at the festival last year, following the Brexit vote on 23 June and a vote of no confidence from his ministers.

However, this year his fortunes seem to have turned, after Labour, who were expected to crash and burn at the most recent general election, increased their majority to 262 seats and the youth proved it's power with a massively increased turnout.

Michael Eavis, the festival's owner, said of his appearance this year: “I’m so looking forward to it. He really is the hero of the hour, and he’s so refreshing. We’re going to make some major changes in our society. There’ll be a way of financing it somehow, there has to be – this is the future of the country, and young people are so into it. It’s bloody brilliant!”

This comes as Theresa May continues to spirals downwards in the national estimation, following three British terror attacks in close succession and the Grenfell Tower fire, plus an ill-fated Westminster deal with the homophobic, anti-abortion, capital-punishment supporting DUP.

A YouGov poll for The Times yesterday showed that Jeremy Corbyn had overtaken May for first time as voters' choice for best Prime Minister, with 35 per cent of respondents preferring the Labour leader over May, who was just a point behind on 34.

But as Corbyn mutates into a pop-culture icon, what will he have to say to please the crowds at Glasto? Find out at at 4pm.