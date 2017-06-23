Watch The xx’s candid video for ‘Brave for You (Marfa Demo)’

The xx have released a music video for “Brave for You (Marfa Demo)”, which appears in acoustic form on the deluxe edition of this year’s album I See You.

The visual begins with Oliver Sim and Romy Madley Croft playing the song on an acoustic guitar outside by a brick wall. Footage captures Croft, Sim and Jamie xx walking along a sweeping, lonely road and landscape, home movie style.

“And when I’m scared I imagine you there, telling me to be brave, so I will be brave, I will be brave for you, do the things that I was meant to,” sings Croft and Sim. It's haunting, and beautifully mesmerising.

For anyone who didn’t grab the trio’s vinyl box set of their third studio album, which featured two extra tunes, the songs are now also available to stream: “Naive” and “Seasons Run”.

The band recently released a photo book zine in collaboration with the photographer Alasdair McLellan, titled It Could Be Love. They also announced their own music festival, Day + Night Iceland, which will take place in Iceland July 14-17 with top billing including Earl Sweatshirt, Robyn, Sampha and more.