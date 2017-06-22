Azealia Banks wants to collab with Iggy Azalea

The beef between white rapper Iggy Azalea and rap witch Azealia Banks extends back over six years. While it’s difficult to pinpoint where, exactly, it started, it definitely picked up when Azalea was the cover of XXL’s Freshman issue. Banks took to Twitter to refute the choice, saying, “How can you endorse a white woman who called herself a ‘runaway slave master’? (lyrics on her song “D.R.U.G.S.”) Iggy Azalea on the XXL Freshman list is all wrong”.

Banks ended her Twitter rant with “I’m not anti white girl, but I’m not here for any1 outside of my culture trying to trivialize very serious aspects of it. Sorry guys, but I’m pro-black girl.” Azalea fired back, saying, “Don’t bother including my @ name in any of your salty thoughts either cause… I’m #blockinthatass today!!!! I’m pro people. Period! #spreadlove”.

As both rappers had similar-sounding names and a come-up that was eerily timed to match, it was unfortunate that one couldn’t embrace the other. Time heals all wounds, it seems, because Banks has put out the idea of a collaboration with Iggy Azalea to her Twitter fans. Banks is working on a new track called “Anna Wintour” and thought out loud: “What if… Igloo was on Anna Wintour?”