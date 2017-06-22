Azealia Banks wants to collab with Iggy Azalea
Is this truly the end of their longstanding beef?
The beef between white rapper Iggy Azalea and rap witch Azealia Banks extends back over six years. While it’s difficult to pinpoint where, exactly, it started, it definitely picked up when Azalea was the cover of XXL’s Freshman issue. Banks took to Twitter to refute the choice, saying, “How can you endorse a white woman who called herself a ‘runaway slave master’? (lyrics on her song “D.R.U.G.S.”) Iggy Azalea on the XXL Freshman list is all wrong”.
Banks ended her Twitter rant with “I’m not anti white girl, but I’m not here for any1 outside of my culture trying to trivialize very serious aspects of it. Sorry guys, but I’m pro-black girl.” Azalea fired back, saying, “Don’t bother including my @ name in any of your salty thoughts either cause… I’m #blockinthatass today!!!! I’m pro people. Period! #spreadlove”.
As both rappers had similar-sounding names and a come-up that was eerily timed to match, it was unfortunate that one couldn’t embrace the other. Time heals all wounds, it seems, because Banks has put out the idea of a collaboration with Iggy Azalea to her Twitter fans. Banks is working on a new track called “Anna Wintour” and thought out loud: “What if… Igloo was on Anna Wintour?”
Igloo was on Anna Wintour ?— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 19, 2017
Just because it's us. And the media frenzy around it will drown out any and everything else happening in music this summer lol— 🦋CHEAPYXO🦋 (@XoCheapy) June 19, 2017
It didn’t take long for Iggy Azalea to respond. The “Bounce” rapper posted a note to her Snapchat, which Banks then reposted to her own Instagram. “I wish you had spoken to me before deciding I was out to get you when we first came on the scene, but that’s also typical gemini reaction shit,” Azalea wrote. “I wish you well from one human to another & joke collaboration or not as adults we should move past trivial beef with strangers.”
Banks posted a snippet of her track “Anna Wintour” online, which fans are already saying sounds like a throwback to her EP 1991. As for the headline-making dream collab quashing the stale beef between both women? Not gonna happen. Listen to the snippet below.
