Did Goldie slip up and reveal Banksy’s identity?

The attempted unmasking of Bristol graffiti artist Banksy has been going on for years, with everything from full-scale investigations to accusations that he is in fact a she in the hunt to uncover his real identity. We’ve seen a lot of madcap theories in that time, but it turns out that after all that, all we really needed was for one of his mates to fuck up in a podcast.

While chatting to Scroobius Pip for his Distraction Pieces podcast on Tuesday, drum and bass legend Goldie got into a discussion about the commodification of Banksy. He said: “give me a bubble letter and put it on a t-shirt and write ‘Banksy’ on it and we're sorted. We can sell it now. No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over”. Shortly after this blunder Goldie changed the subject, but one listener realised that Goldie was referencing Robert Del Naja, also known as 3D, member of Massive Attack.



