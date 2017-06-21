Lana Del Rey wants you to attend her ‘fucking birthday’

I can’t imagine what it would be like to attend Lana Del Rey’s birthday. I’d assume it would start with a tour of the Chateau Marmont, somewhat similar to the tour she gave Index magazine of her New Jersey trailer park. Then, she would lead you up to a VIP balcony where she would drape a feather boa around your neck, whisper her drink order in your ear for you to go and fetch (because Lana does not order herself). After getting her moolatté martini (virgin, because she doesn’t drink), you’d head down to the pool where she’d fling off her slingbacks and flutter kick by the pool’s edge, humming to the remix of “Summertime Sadness”.

OK, maybe that is just a dream I’ve long held and had written down in my Notes app. Either way, the long-shot possibility of spending Lana Del Rey’s birthday with Lana Del Fucking Ray is very much a reality. The “Lust for Life” singer is throwing a bash tomorrow at 1OAK, in Los Angeles, and she is inviting you to celebrate “her fucking birthday”. I’m not sure whatever plans you had Thursday evening but consider them cancelled.

Del Rey, Queen of Birthdays, is currently preparing for the release of her new album Lust for Life, which arrives July 21. Check out the invitation below: