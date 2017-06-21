Die Antwoord release spooky short film with their daughter

Die Antwoord have presented us with a new short film, directed by Yo-landi and starring the duo’s daughter, Sixteen Jones. The creepy film is called Tommy Can’t Sleep, with Sixteen playing a young and pretty sweary Tommy, actor Liz Carey and an unrecognisable Jack Black embodying a maniacal, future old Tommy who likes to draw dicks on walls.

The black and white short also features a cameo from Yo-landi herself, as well as an impressively large cast of rats. It's a relatively surrealist vintage horror story a la Lynch’s Eraserhead that takes place in the home of Tommy and his parents, where he simply cannot sleep because all he can hear is the sound of rats. When he tries to talk to his parents about it, his mother screams him down and denies what Tommy is hearing. Tommy is understandably enraged and finds friendship in Yo-landi’s rat-like character and band of harrowing, creepy as fuck characters. The rest of the video is typical Die Antwoord-style – unbridled chaos – before it all blacks out. Art direction is by “I Fink U Freeky” director Roger Ballen, and the music is by the band Black Goat.

Last month, the freaky fave band shared “Love Drug”, from what's meant to be their last album, The Book of Zef.