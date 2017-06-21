SZA’s ‘Drew Barrymore’ video features the IRL Drew Barrymore

Last night (June 20), SZA released an energetic and artistic video to accompany her single ‘Drew Barrymore’. One of the more fantastical moments of the video – directed by Dave Meyers, the same mind behind labelmate Kendrick Lamar’s popular “HUMBLE.” – sees the actual, real-life Drew Barrymore walk past the singer and throw her a warm glance as the camera lingers knowingly.

A nod of approval from SZA’s favourite actress herself via Instagram back in January is no doubt how the cameo came into fruition. The sighting is wholesome (albeit brief), topping off an already intimate clip that follows SZA as she gallivants across New York City with a group of friends.

SZA has been making waves with her latest album Ctrl, which dropped almost two weeks ago. With Diddy snapchatting himself singing along to the record in his car and all around his mansion, and a number one spot on the iTunes album charts, the album has confirmed her as a breakout star in the making.

Watch the video above.