Watch Lorde perform with a crew of teenagers in tracksuits

Lorde’s much-anticipated second album Melodrama dropped on Friday, and last night (June 18) the New Zealand singer continued her whirlwind promotional rounds with a performance of select album tracks at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto.

The uplifting performance saw the New Zealand artist bring a choir of young people to join her on-stage for a mash-up of singles “Green Light” and “Perfect Places”. The teens sang alongside Lorde while uniformly clad in black and white tracksuits to match her athleisure aesthetic.

On top of the performance, Lorde also won the International Artist of the Year award ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran.

It’s been a busy week for the singer – on the same day Melodrama was released, she held a private concert for 575 of her fans at tiny NYC venue Bowery Ballroom, where she gave the live debuts of “Supercut”, “The Louvre”, and an emotional acapella rendition of confessional “Writer in the Dark”.

Check out videos from the iHeartRadio awards below.