Look how glorious Rihanna is in ‘Wild Thoughts’

What does DJ Khaled do, besides hawk Ciroc and create a loving, secure future for his executive producer toddler son Asahd? Fill the sheer and frilly, gold jewellery-dripping Rihanna/Bryson Tiller Carlos Santana sampled Havana Nights-style collab hole in my life that I didn’t know was there.

Khaled’s on the album promo run right now, and he’s been teasing some major musical partnerships across social media. Today, he dropped “Wild Thoughts”, a balmy hit featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Rihanna, hitting peak S/S 17 bad gal, swaggers through the bustling streets of Miami, decked in heavy gold earrings, red lips and (according to Vogue), Demna Gvasalia’s Spring 2017 Balenciaga collection floral trousers. Those sheer bardot tops are a recurring theme I’m totally here for too. Next, she’s cooling off in a blue peasant dress as that vortex of sexy Carlos Santana guitar lines in cool Miami mom hit “Maria Maria” soar, and hanging in yellow pastel with Bryson and Khaled as fireworks burst above.

“I don't know if you could take it/ Know you wanna see me nakey, nakey, naked/ I wanna be your baby, baby, baby,” Rih sings.

Another recently released video featuring Rihanna that warms my heart highlights her work in Malawi with her own Clara Lionel Foundation: back in January, Rih visited a school in Muzu, Malawi to promote the effort to raise funds for stronger education systems in developing countries. A short documentary chronicles her trip to meet and teach young local kids there.

Here is a collection of the “Wild Thoughts” biggest hits. You’re welcome.