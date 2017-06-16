Listen to our new Radar Radio show with Mykki Blanco
The rapper stopped by the studio to perform ‘Fendi Band’ and talk his self-titled album
- IllustrationJack Bushrod
For our latest monthly show on Radar Radio, hosted by Alice Nicolov and produced by James Craigie, we were joined in the studio by rapper and performance artist Mykki Blanco.
In the interview, Mykki talks his self-titled album, the pressures of being a politically vocal artist, and his plans for the future. He also performs “Fendi Band”, which appeared on last year’s spectacular debut album Mykki.
Mykki is set to play Dazed’s party at this year’s Bestival alongside Octo Octa and Eclair Fifi.
Elsewhere on the show, we play new music from Laurel Halo’s forthcoming album Dust, a killer jam from SZA’s from new album Ctrl, and up-and-coming Spanish rapper Bad Gyal.
You can watch Mykki’s segment above and stream the whole show below. You can also download it here, and follow Dazed and Radar Radio on Twitter for updates on our next show.
SZA – “Prom”
Jelani Blackman – “Not You”
Swet Shop Boys – “Zombie”
Aztek – “Sequioa” (feat. Sandra Morales)
Powell – “The Bust”
TLC Fam – “Ndanda Yethu”
Laurel Halo – “Moontalk”
James Craigie’s selection: Bad Gyal – “Nicest Cocky”
K Á R Y Y N – “Yajna”
Jacob Samuel – “Distraction”
Mykki Blanco plays Dazed’s Bestival takeover alongside Octo Octa and Eclair Fifi on September 8
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com