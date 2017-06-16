Listen to Lorde’s dazzling new album, Melodrama

If the rumours are true and good things really do take time, Lorde’s new album, Melodrama, is set to be a classic. The 20-year-old New Zealand artist secured a spot at the forefront of the pop music scene in 2013 with her debut full-length album Pure Heroine, which gained wide success. Her single “Royals” was originally released as part of her previous SoundCloud EP, but soon became the cool teenage anthem worldwide, receiving two Grammys for the song and making her one of the youngest solo artists ever to achieve a number-one single in the US at the age of 16.

Since then, however, Lorde has maintained a pretty low profile. But this year – with the release of shout-along-house-party banger “Green Light” and crying-alone-in-the-mirror ballad “Liability” – the singer has officially graced our ears again.

Today, her sophomore album is available for stream and download, showcasing her as one of the exciting songwriters of our generation. Lorde describes Melodrama as “a record about being alone. The good parts and the bad parts”– so prepare to feel all the feels. Listen below: