Watch M.I.A. sashay through the sand in her ‘Finally’ video

The rapper’s latest video lands before her closing concert at this year’s Meltdown Festival

MusicNews

Last week, M.I.A. dropped new track “Goals” to celebrate the start of her Meltdown Festival. Now, as Meltdown draws to an end, she’s back with a new video, this time for “Finally”.

Taken from last year’s fifth album AIM, “Finally” sees M.I.A. address the role of music when times are personally tough. “Underneath my trouble, I’m gonna find me the treble / And underneath my case, I’m gonna find me the bass,” she sings. Its video continues the flags and flowers aesthetic themes established on AIM, with M.I.A. ghost riding throguh the desert heat.

This year’s Meltdown Festival wraps up at London’s Southbank Centre this Sunday (June 18) with a special performance by M.I.A. herself.

Watch the video for “Finally” above.

