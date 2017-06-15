Watch a film about the euphoric sound of Venezuela’s barrios

El Resort is responsible for the most vital documentaries coming out of Venezuela I've ever seen. I was e-introduced to Roberto López, one of its founders, and their work by our mutual friend Pacheko (Francisco Mejías). Immediately after I watched some of their documentaries I was blown away how much heart, blood and sweat there is in each of the films, and fell especially in love with El Resort’s latest film that tackles the complicated and beautiful and violent and cathartic and joyous and problematic and most of all autochthonous phenomenon that is “el Matiné”.

Can you explain what El Resort means to you, what the team is, and what you hope to accomplish? Roberto López: El Resort is the name of the platform we use to tell the stories we want everybody to know and enjoy. By the moment we are two members – Daniel García and myself. We hope to become a place where people from Venezuela and the rest of the world can find amazing stories of our country. What was your goal in sharing the story of los matinées? I find it so beautiful and important that this part of Venezuelan youth culture’s expression was documented with so much respect.

Roberto López: Our goal was to share what we felt when we started to know the amazing stories, music and dancing that were behind the movement. Every single time Elberth or one of the protagonists told us their stories we knew that we had found gold and felt the need to start sharing it with everybody. There was more to this controversial movement, an human side that we had to share. Do you think about how little documentation there is about Venezuelan popular culture? Roberto López: Perhaps there is documentation, but it’s poorly told and hard to find. That's one of the problems we found while doing research for Vamos Pal Matiné. It was pretty hard – next to impossible – to find documentation about matines. Basically we had to start from scratch, which was kinda weird knowing that matines were an important part of our popular culture in the early 2000s. We as filmmakers, are trying our best to change this in our country by making documentaries with powerful images and immersive narratives that entertain and reach as many people as possible, while leaving a document behind for the generations to come that want to know about their past.

Our mutual friend Pacheko (Francisco Mejias) put together ‘quien quiere tuki’ in 2012 and that changed and deepened my understanding of raptor house/changa tuki, even though I was born and raised in Caracas. The socioeconomic bubbles there keep scenes so isolated from one another that I had no idea there was such a vibrant music scene in the hardest barrios of Caracas at the time. But even despite that — everyone would have minitecas (DJs that played changa tuki) at any party in the 90s — the music itself transcended and became a part of the entire city, even the middle class and upper middle class – even if most people weren’t aware of its origins. ‘Changa’ was everywhere. The music itself has so much life and vitality, the energy is infectious, celebratory, like a virus of vitality, and it felt 100 per cent Venezuelan. do you have any thoughts on why the music sounded the way it did, emotionally?



Roberto López: I think changa was a perfect reflection of the violence and adrenalin of the barrio at that time, it's something you can feel in the music, the speed and energy rush you feel when you listen to changa makes your senses out of control. It was a perfect beat to let yourself go and I think that was what made it so popular with the youngsters who went to the matinés – it was the only way they had to forget their problems for a while and be themselves with a rhythm they could call their own. “It was the only way they had to forget their problems for a while and be themselves with a rhythm they could call their own” – Roberto López