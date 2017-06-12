Lana Del Rey teases more new music on Instagram

Just over a week after Lana Del Rey filmed herself singing in her car to an unreleased A$AP Rocky collaboration, the singer has teased another new track.

The song, apparently titled “Changes”, was previewed in two Instagram clips this weekend. In the footage, Del Rey listens to the song in soft focus black and white, before then gently singing along. The Dazed cover star captioned the post: “We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record”, indicating that fans could expect to hear the full track on her upcoming album Lust For Life.

Listen to two snippets of the track below. Lust For Life is set for release on July 21.