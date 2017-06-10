Watch Gorillaz perform live at their festival Demon Dayz

Today’s the day for the first ever Demon Dayz festival, curated by the wildly successful virtual band, Gorillaz.

Taking over Dreamland amusement park in Margate, south east England, 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel are joined for performances by Danny Brown, Vince Staples and De La Soul, who feature on their latest album Humanz. There’s also Little Simz, Kali Uchis, Kilo Kish and Popcaan, as well as a ‘very special guest’.

In the last few months, we’ve seen Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s project expand to a mobile app and animated ‘books’, with news of an upcoming TV show and a clothing line.

Gorillaz also recently dropped “Sleeping Powder”, a tune that could be one of the 40-45 tracks written for the album that didn’t make it on. In the video, released on their app, we see 2D playing solo at the piano, before things get pretty psychedelic.

Fans of the band can watch the live stream of the festival from 7pm BST. There are two channels, hosted by Beats 1’s Julie Adenuga.

Watch the stream here.