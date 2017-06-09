Lorde asks what happens when the party ends on ‘Sober’

Lorde’s extremely anticipated new album Melodrama is nearly here, and now she’s released its fourth single “Sober”.

First debuted at Coachella, “Sober” is an inversion of recent drunk anthem “Perfect Places”, taking on a more understated vibe to explore the aftermath of a big weekend with a new lover and what it really means when the intoxication wears off.

“These are the games of the weekend / We pretend that we just don’t care,” Lorde sings. “But we care / But what will we do when we’re sober?”

On top of the song’s release, Lorde has also announced a Melodrama tour across Europe, beginning on September 26 in Manchester.

Melodrama is out next Friday (June 16). Listen to “Sober” below.