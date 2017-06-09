Watch Sia’s emotional new ‘Free Me’ video

Sia has just released a music video for her latest song “Free Me”. Both Julianne Moore and Zoe Saldana have teamed up with the singer in an effort to raise awareness and support for the #endHIV campaign.

“The HIV/AIDS epidemic is one that can affect anyone,” said Sia in a statement. “I’ve proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, ‘Free Me,’ to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic.”

Moore narrates the video, explaining that expectant mother Saldana has HIV which is slowly “taking over her body and attacking her immune system.” As the track progresses, Saldana’s character performs an emotional interpretative dance choreographed by Ryan Heffington.

A sobering statistic at the end of the clip shows that HIV is the No.1 killer of women, of a reproductive age, worldwide. 100% of the proceeds will go to the #endHIV campaign where the money will be used to ‘advance a new potential HIV/AIDS cure to human clinical trials’.

“The #endHIV Campaign is honoured to have these incredible stars partnering with us,” Zach Barnett, executive director of the Abzyme Research Foundation, said in a statement. “This video will also serve as the centre piece for the next stage of our fund-raising with a goal of gaining FDA permission for human trials for our E-vaccine.”

To date the campaign has raised over half of its $1million goal.

Watch the full “Free Me” video above.