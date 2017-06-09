Fabric want you to name their adorable new cat

London nightclub Fabric were most recently in the news for the huge social media campaign launched around its closure. The long fight, waged in the media, on the streets, and in the courts, later led to its joyous reopening. But their latest campaign is much, much sweeter – they’ve picked up an office cat, and they want you to name it.

The club have asked for fans to send in “the most fitting moniker” for the kitten on Facebook, with Pitchfork reporting that the result announced this afternoon (June 9). The person who submits the best name wins free guestlist (with a +1, natch) to the nightclub for life. The club note that “any variation of Rob is banned”, as they already have four Robs working there.

Head over to Facebook if you want to submit a name last minute.