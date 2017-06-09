Dev Hynes launches LGBTQ ‘music & art youth workshop’

Blood Orange – aka Devonté Hynes – has announced on Instagram that he will be running a music and art workshop for LGBTQ youth. The event will be held at The Center in New York City and happen within an incredibly important Pride Month for the LGBTQ community with their rights under increased threat with the current US government in Trump’s America.

Alongside the announcement, Hynes also listed a number of tour dates for August and September, although he does evade Europe entirely in his travels, going from the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan all the way to a date with Solange in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl.

A long-term LGBTQ supporter and champion, Dev is the genius mind behind Freetown Sound, an album released a year ago this month, that became a declaration of marginalised identities and progressive artistic creation. He’s worked with just about everyone in the industry – writing, directing, singing and producing – his visuals are consistently dreamy, both futuristic and nostalgic at the same time. Basically, there’s no one more perfect for the job.

See details on the dates of each workshop in the Instagram post below: