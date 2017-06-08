Gorillaz drop new track ‘Sleeping Powder’

Earlier today (June 8), Gorillaz posted an update to their official app promising a new track from fictional member 2D. “Just written a song, putting it out today, check back later yeah?” the message read.

Now, that song has gone online. “Sleeping Powder” is the band’s first new song since the release of fourth album Humanz earlier this year. Its video depicts 2D playing solo at the piano before things get a little... psychedelic. It’s possible that the song is one of the 40-45 tracks that were written for the album that didn’t make the final cut.

The new song lands just days before Gorillaz celebrate their Demon Dayz festival at Margate’s Dreamland, which takes place this Saturday (June 10).

Revisit our Skype conversation with every member of the band, and watch the “Sleeping Powder” video above.