Unseen photos taken by Prince’s personal photographer

Nicole Nodland, now the editor-in-chief of the indie journal US OF AMERICA, started her career as the personal photographer to Prince, touring with the band and documenting his life for two years. Since then her portfolio has added icons such as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, George Clinton, and Lana del Rey. Here she writes about her time spent with the pop icon and how their relationship came to be.



Prince was an angel to many people— and that is certainly true for me. He gave me my first break as a photographer. At the time, I was living in Los Angeles and was barely making ends meet. I thought I had to leave Minnesota to realize my dreams. Yet, they were waiting for me at home.

While visiting my family in Minnesota, I decided to take a chance. What seems crazy in retrospect makes perfect sense when you are young, broke, and have nothing to lose. So I contacted Paisley Park. I offered my services as a photographer, and by some miracle received a call back. ‘The Boss’ wanted to take a look at my portfolio.

That night, I was surprised and thrilled to get a call from Paisley at 11 p.m., asking me to come and photograph Prince that very night. I put on purple socks for luck and drove to Paisley.

“I was surprised and thrilled to get a call from Paisley at 11 p.m., asking me to come and photograph Prince that very night. I put on purple socks for luck and drove to Paisley.”

Our first meeting feels like yesterday. I walked into the recording studio at Paisley Park around midnight, camera in hand, and found the NPG jamming. I had no idea what to do with myself. Feeling out of place, I began to back towards the door, but stopped short — I could feel him behind me.

I turned around to find Prince staring at me with his intense, big eyes. He asked me just two questions: “How old are you?” and “Do you have any Polaroid?” I answered him. He walked past me and then proceeded to jam with the band. I picked up my camera, and the rest was history.