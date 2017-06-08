Courtney Love is writing her memoir using Wikipedia

Dazed fave Courtney Love is currently out promoting Menendez: A Killing in Beverly Hills. With Love starring as Kitty Menedez, the film traces the infamous 1989 case that saw Lyle and Erik Menedez convicted of murdering their parents.

Speaking on the Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, the Hole frontwoman discussed the upcoming film, her obsession with Lana Del Rey, the state of contemporary alternative music and the rocky road her memoir has taken. She’s moved onto her second ghost-writer, stating that the first was “too tell-all”.

Love also related how a lot of her secrets wouldn’t make it into final release, but a lot are already circulating online. “It is fun because my Wikipedia, a lot of things leaked,” she said. “If it’s on my Wikipedia, it’s fair game,” she said, joking that she’ll just print out her Wiki page. The musician also outlined her memoir inspirations as Patti Smith, Keith Richards and Bob Dylan.

“I want a co-writer,” she said. “I don't want to write it myself, and I want somebody to make it funny and true.”

She also disclosed that her motivation for writing a memoir was to reach the ‘millennials’. The memoir, first touted in 2011 with the title Girl With The Most Cake, has been an ongoing “nightmare” project. It’s said to detail her relationships with Cobain, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Trent Reznor and her parents, as well as her life in Hole, work as a stripper and drug addictions.

In a previous interview with the Telegraph Love said that she didn’t like her previous writer Anthony Bozza’s version. “It’s like me jacked on coffee and sugar in a really bad mood,” she said of his depiction. “I said keep your bloody money. I’d rather keep my friends.”

Love also delved into her relationship with Lana on the TV interview. She added: “I toured with Lana Del Rey about a year and a half ago and I was like, ‘this is so chill I’m gonna go on my bus and watch Mad Men reruns. But then I started listening to her after we toured and we became really good friends and I got obsessed with her and I really like her music alot.”

Del Rey and Love got together in the most recent issue of Dazed for a very special conversation. “What I hear in your music is that you’ve created a world, you’ve created a persona, and you’ve created this kind of enigma that I never did,” Love told the Lust for Life singer on Dazed.

Menendez: A Killing in Beverly Hills airs on Lifetime June 11