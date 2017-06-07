Listen to M.I.A.’s vibey new track ‘Goals’

Ahead of the musician’s curated Meltdown festival this month, M.I.A. has dropped “Goals” – what she calls a “love letter to her fans”.

The video features GIFs of the Sri Lankan artist and her shows by photographer Jaime Martinez, who’s signed to M.I.A.’s label N.E.E.T.. The video art will be displayed during Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank Centre.

“DEDICATED TO MY HARDCORE FANS THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNFALTERING DEDICATION AND SUPPORT. YOU HAVE GIVEN ME A SLIVER OF HOPE IN HUMANITY. STAY STRONG. REALITY WINNERZ,” the YouTube description for “Goals” reads. The track is produced by Portguese artist Branko, who collaborated with M.I.A. on last year’s album AIM.

In its 25th year, M.I.A. is bringing the likes of Young Fathers, Crystal Castles, Young M.A, Father, Mykki Blanco, MHD, Princess Nokia, JD Samson, Yung Lean, Dexta Daps and Tommy Genesis to Meltdown. The festival has previously been curated by Patti Smith, David Bowie, Yoko Ono and more.

M.I.A. recently addressed the Oxford Union, discussing racism, the refugee crisis and Trump’s first 100 days. She spoke at length of her experience as a Sri Lankan refugee growing up in the UK.

Check out the full line-up here, and watch the “Goals” video below.