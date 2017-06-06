Watch Bill Murray belt it out at his first ever concert

Bill Murray – actor, golfer, spontaneous dish-doer at parties – has just added a new title to his CV after wrapping his first ever gig: classical musician. Murray, 66, took to the stage as part of Dresden Music Festival in Germany over the weekend to perform ‘songs’ off of his forthcoming debut album, New Worlds. He also covered Van Morrison’s “When Will I Ever Learn To Live In God?”

The actor-cum-musician announced his debut album, New Worlds, this past month. It will debut in September, and features the actor passionately reciting literary works over top of classical music in collaboration with cellist Jan Vogler. It will range from excerpts of West Side Story American classics such as Walt Whitman and Ernest Hemingway, all backed by a score of Schubert, Bach and Piazzolla.

Judging by the clips posted to social media, it’s not so much singing as it is, er, stylized yelling. Murray has sung previously in Sofia Coppola’s A Very Murray Christmas, but this is an entirely different endeavour. Also, not a joke. “Nobody sees it as a stunt of any kind,” said Sonia Tolbert, general manager of Festival Napa Valley, where he is expected to kick off his North American tour as Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends.

The tour starts July 20. Check out some clips below: