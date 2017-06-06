Watch Björk’s beautiful new music video for ‘Notget’

Björk has released a second music video for her Vulnicura track, “Notget.”

Following on from the virtual reality video released back in April, the latest version sees the singer emerge from a throbbing, monochrome cocoon. She then, half way through the clip, morphs into a multi-coloured lifeform – changing into a similar outfit to her VR avatar in the original video.

The film is a collaboration between Warren Du Pree and Nick Thornton Jones, who have worked with Björk on a number of previous visual projects. “It's bruised, dark, ominous, and mysterious, and it's a play on the future and the past with mineralistic elements,” said Du Preez. “We made the decision to submerge it into almost what we almost call an inner earth or into a place that could house that decay and bruising.”

Watch the clip in full above.