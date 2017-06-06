Missy Elliott is looking for dancers. Yesterday (June 5), the pioneering rapper and producer announced on Twitter that she was holding auditions for dancers over the age of 16 in Atlanta for an as-yet-unannounced project.

Other than specifying the style as hip hop and tricksters and that she was looking for dancers who are “strong in choreography”, the only instruction on the post is to “Do your research on Missy!” The auditions take place at the city’s Dance 411 from 8pm this Friday (June 9) for dancers aged 16+.