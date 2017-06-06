Missy Elliott is looking for dancers
Auditions take place in Atlanta this Friday with only one instruction to potential dancers: ‘Do your research on Missy!’
- TextSelim Bulut
Missy Elliott is looking for dancers. Yesterday (June 5), the pioneering rapper and producer announced on Twitter that she was holding auditions for dancers over the age of 16 in Atlanta for an as-yet-unannounced project.
Other than specifying the style as hip hop and tricksters and that she was looking for dancers who are “strong in choreography”, the only instruction on the post is to “Do your research on Missy!” The auditions take place at the city’s Dance 411 from 8pm this Friday (June 9) for dancers aged 16+.
June 5, 2017
Currently Missy Elliott’s next scheduled performance is a headline set at FYF Festival, taking place in Los Angeles next month, so it’s possible that she’s seeking dancers for the performance, a tour to follow later, or a different project entirely.
Check out a remix of Missy’s recent single “I’m Better” – featuring basically every female 90s rap icon – below. In the meantime, revisit our article “Why Missy Elliott’s feminist legacy is criminally underrated”.
Follow Selim Bulut on Twitter here @selbulut
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com