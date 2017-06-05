5 bands bringing London’s scene back to life

For a musician, life in London can be a world away from the glistening skyscrapers and pearly white ferris wheels of its centre, defined more by chicken bones in gutters and flickering lightbulbs in labyrinthine housing estates. Evermore expensive practise spaces are shunted out to far-off industrial estates (if they even exist at all), while more and more venues succumb to bankruptcy and overzealous development plans every month. Add to that spiralling rents, toxic air, and an incessant, exhausting pace of life, and it’s little wonder much of London’s great art is grimy and riddled with anxious tones.

It’s that edge which gives those creating in the capital their true charm, though – a backdrop of oddball characters and strange situations framing every Londoner’s individual creativity. Away from the shiny major label offices of West Kensington and Shoreditch’s £6 pints of pale ale, a crop of new rock bands are embracing the gloomier aspects of their home city like never before. Eschewing standardised song structures and embracing noise and discord, in the back alleys and sticky-floored pubs of London’s more far-flung boroughs an anarcho-rock revolution is taking place.

United less by genre boundaries and more by their carefree approach to artistic invention, it’s a scene that’s already boasting some success stories: glammed-up art-punks HMLTD are this summer’s festival must-watch, Goat Girl were pinned as saviours of the capital’s music scene back in December, and Shame’s huge show at Tufnell Park Dome last month felt like a step up into the big leagues. Backed by the likes of Tim Perry (booker at near-iconic Brixton venue The Windmill) and collage artists Spit Tease, there’s a collective aesthetic at play, regardless of their musical disparities. As such, eyes are on the capital’s less clean and less conventional sounds. Below, we uncover some of the bands bolstering London’s DIY ethos and challenging conformity at every turn.

SORRY

Previously going by the equally SEO-unfriendly moniker of Fish, Sorry take the fire and brimstone of early riot grrrl and use it to set the rulebook alight. Clattering sounds and singer/guitarist Asha Lorenz’s throaty, almost sputtering vocal bring an eerie, unsettling edge to early single “Drag King”, a stop-start mish-mash of ear-piercing electronics and twisted, detuned guitar lines. “I wish I was a boy so I could dress up in drag / I know that’s a weird dream to have,” Lorenz cackles, deftly taking on gender conformity with the same madcap approach her band takes with their music. The recently unveiled “Prickz”, meanwhile, houses the potential crossover grunge appeal of groups like Wolf Alice or Speedy Ortiz – although with a track title like that, it’s fair to say they’re not gunning for daytime radio play just yet.