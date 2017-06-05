Watch King Krule debut new song ‘The Locomotive’

Archy Marshall aka King Krule debuted a new song, “Locomotive”, during his set at Primavera Sound, announcing that it will appear on his currently unannounced next album.

It’s been four years since Marshall’s debut album 6 Feet Beneath the Moon was released under the King Krule moniker. “Locomotive” is the latest unreleased cut he’s aired in recent months. Earlier this year he played “Untitled” and “When and Why” on NTS Radio, though neither are expected to be on his next King Krule album.

In addition to “The Locomotive”, King Krule played new track “Half Man, Half Shark” and “Dumb Surfer”, previously performed at Beach Goth festival last year.

Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, one of Europe's largest, hosted a number of artists this year including Jamie xx and Solange.

Hear “The Locomotive” above, and watch the full set via Pitchfork below.