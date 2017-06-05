Watch Aphex Twin’s bonkers two-hour Field Day set

Aphex Twin headlined London’s Field Day festival this weekend (June 3), performing at the aircraft hangar-sized new indoor arena The Barn. Now, his full set is streaming online via NTS Radio alongside the completely bananas live visuals (including the biggest laser show you’re likely to see this side of Las Vegas) put together by regular collaborator Weirdcore for the night.

The two-hour DJ set builds up slowly, with tracks by underground experimental producers Fis, Kamixlo, and Chino Amobi giving way to skittish electro from Heinrich Mueller (aka Gerald Donald of Drexciya) and Aphex himself (under a variety of his aliases). It ends with brutish instrumental grime from Plastician, heavyset jungle from DJ Dextrous, and digital hardcore from Atari Teenage Riot’s Alec Empire.

In addition to his headline set, Aphex Twin also released a very limited edition 11-track vinyl EP at Field Day titled London 03.06.17, which sold out within a few hours of the festival starting.

Aphex fans over on Reddit have been putting together a playlist of tracks from the set, which you can listen to below. Otherwise, watch the full performance above.