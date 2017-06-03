Lana Del Rey previews new song with A$AP Rocky and it's hot

Taking to Instagram to release a preview, the sultry songstress, who is Dazed Spring/Summer 2017 cover star , can be seen singing along to one of the songs she has collaborated with the rapper on from her upcoming album Lust for Life.

Lana Del Rey 's new track with A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti , and production from Boi-1da, is (almost) here.

A$AP Rocky and Del Rey have worked together before, with the rapper starring in the music video for her track "National Anthem" as John F. Kennedy. They also recorded a duet together called "My Bitch" in 2012.

Rocky once admitted that he had a crush on Del Rey (and wanted to "bone" her before they worked together), and by the sounds of things their latest track won't help to put any rumours of a tryst to bed (even though A$AP Rocky is reportedly dating Kendall Jenner).

In the short Instagram clip we can hear Rocky singing: "I just might become her lover forever / I might fuck with her all summer for real".

Del Rey has been gearing up the release of her album, set for release later in summer on July 21, by putting out a string of singles and previews, including the video for title track “Lust For Life”, featuring The Weeknd.