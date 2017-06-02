The xx are releasing a zine

The xx are releasing a photo book zine together with photographer Alasdair McLellan, titled It Could Be Love. Presumably, it will be a moody visual diary rife with shots of the band and a mix of McLellan’s gorgeous imagery.

The last time the band released a zine was in 2012, in partnership with Urban Outfitters. It was a 40-page zine filled with hand-written lyrics called And We'll Be, Us.

The xx have had an ongoing relationship with the British fashion photographer and filmmaker, who shot their videos “Say Something Loving” and “On Hold”.

They also announced their own music festival, Day + Night Iceland, which will take place in Iceland July 14-17 with top billing including Earl Sweatshirt, Robyn, Sampha, Kamasi Washington, Warpaint, Floating Points, Call Super, and more. Both the xx and Jamie xx will perform.

The photo book zine is available from June 5 at London’s Idea Books.