Morrissey blasts Theresa May, praises ‘intelligent’ Corbyn

Just a week after sharing some awful opinions about the Manchester bombing, Morrissey has posted another statement to Facebook criticising UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The former Smiths frontman and outspoken animal rights activist has taken aim at the Conservative manifesto promise to repeal the fox hunting ban, writing that his “own view is that a British Prime Minster should not approve killing of any kind.” Later, he offers praise for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, describing him as “intelligent” in that he “opposes any form of animal slaughter”.

“Many feel that people who hold the beliefs of Theresa May should also be culled, and we therefore assume that she would not object to this form of death for her own self,” the statement continues, before posting images of fox hunts. “Continuing to sell arms to the Middle East, and now speaking in support of fox-killing, Theresa May is not the face of 2017 England.”