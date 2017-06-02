Listen to long lost Radiohead single ‘I Promise’

Radiohead have released a studio version of “I Promise”, one of three rare tracks set to be included on OKNOTOK, a reissue of their seminal album OK Computer.

“I Promise” is a relatively simple yet powerful song, with Thom Yorke ending every line of its lyrics with the words “I promise.” Videos of the band performing the song live as far back as 1996 have been floating around online for years, but a studio version was never included on any official release.

The track was debuted on Steve Lamacq’s show on BBC Radio 6 Music yesterday (June 1). OKNOTOK is set for release on June 23 and additionally features two other unreleased tracks, “Lift” and “Man of War”, alongside a remastered version of the original album and its eight b-sides.

Listen to “I Promise” below.