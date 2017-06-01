Listen to Lorde’s new drunk anthem, ‘Perfect Places’

Lorde has released the final song, rounding out the tracklist for upcoming album Melodrama. “Perfect Places” comes after “Green Light”, the curtain call on the highly personal album. It’s “a special one”, according to the 19-year-old, and it’s definitely maybe about being drunk and high at the same time. It’s kind of like that feeling of having had just one drink too many, when you know your night isn’t going to get any better than it already is.

“All the nights spent off our faces / Trying to find these perfect places / What the fuck are perfect places anyway?” she sings on the track. Lorde detailed the song’s origins in a Facebook post.

“today, PERFECT PLACES is out in the world,” she wrote. “this is a special one. i was living in new york during summer last year, writing melodrama – i'd ride across the brooklyn bridge every day, or sit on the subway uptown in the heat, then go back home to new zealand winter for a week at a time to party with my friends. my life was like a weird little etch-a-sketch i kept scribbling on and resetting. and all last summer, i couldn't shake the feeling that everyone i knew or saw was searching for something – trying to transcend the news and the screaming pavements, drinking that one drink hoping it'd get them someplace higher. this song comes from that endless cycle of evenings and the violent heat of the summer. it took us a very long time to get right, from an aching piano demo to where is it now. it's close to my heart. i hope you like it.”

Melodrama is out June 16. Listen to “Perfect Places” below: