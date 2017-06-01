Watch Chastity Belt hit the race track in their new video

Seattle punk-pop group Chastity Belt release their third album I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone tomorrow (June 2). In the video of its apprehensive title track “Used to Spend”, the band’s four members – Julia Shapiro, Gretchen Grimm, Lydia Lund, and Annie Truscott – are filmed listless and alone in their homes before they head out to a lively Nascar race together.

For director Carley Solether, the video is a way to explore “the duality of emotions we feel when needing to be completely alone but also feeling the pressures to socialise and have fun with friends.” She continues, “The video is meant to show the juxtaposition of these two emotions by taking us into the band members most intimate and personal places – their bedrooms – and contrasting this with the bustling nascar race.”

“This song was written in anticipation of a breakup, during a time when I was sort of testing how much emotional pain I could handle,” adds the band’s Julia Shapiro. “It’s about the comfort in knowing that you are capable of being independent and alone, but also realizing that you are supported and surrounded by all your buds.”

Solether adds that the song helped her through a tough time trying to maintain a level head while living in a big city. “The first time I listened to ‘Used to Spend’ I was struggling with living in Los Angeles and keeping up with making art, not overworking and trying to maintain meaningful relationships,” she says. “Socialising always came second – I revelled in being alone in my bedroom, organising my bookshelf or reading more than I did sitting at a bar making small talk. Looking back, after living here for two years, I see that the loner lifestyle can be isolating. I’d realised I was ready to start hanging out just to hang out and find meaning in being with people who love you. Julia’s lyrics really spoke to me.”

Watch the video above.