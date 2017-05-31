Watch Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb documentary in full

Tyler, the Creator’s anticipated Cherry Bomb documentary is finally out. Directed by Mikey Alfred, the film follows the creation of the former Odd Future rapper’s third studio album, also titled Cherry Bomb. Tasters and unseen clips have been circulating online since the documentary was announced and first premiered in January, but today marks the first day that the footage has been available in full.

Presented by Illegal Civ Cinema, the 43-minute long film is narrated by Tyler himself, and follows his ridiculous antics. The film opens with a question – “Is he extremely ridiculous?” – to which Tyler responds by licking some human sick. It also features interviews, live performances, studio sessions and appearances from Kanye West, Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer, Lil Wayne, ASAP Rocky and Pharrell.

Watch the full documentary above.