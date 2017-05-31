Lorde invites smoothie shop worker to Governors Ball

via twitter.com/thatemely

Lorde is taking a lucky fan to the Governors Ball music festival. Emely Paula Medina was working a shift at New York smoothie shop Liquiteria, as Newshub report, when the New Zealand singer came to the store. Medina posted a video describing how Lorde was the “first famous person” she’d served while working there, captioning the clip with “she made my morning”.

After the tweet started to go viral, Lorde sent Medina a direct message on Twitter inviting her to the Governors Ball “on me”. She explained that she’d have asked in-store to celebrate Medina’s new job but “got shy”. Medina wrote that she “woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life”.

Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life... pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8 — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

Guess I should go get my glasses bc @lorde is actually taking me to @GovBallNYC !!! 😭💕 https://t.co/oBh5lbHOyc — Ayesha mangú 🌺 (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

The Governors Ball takes place from this Friday (June 2) in New York City. Besides Lorde, the lineup also features Chance the Rapper, Phoenix and more. Lorde will also be releasing a new single that day, with her new album Melodrama set to follow on June 16. Listen to Melodrama’s lead single “Green Light” below.