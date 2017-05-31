Lorde invites smoothie shop worker to Governors Ball

‘She made my morning’

MusicNews
Pin It
Lorde invites fan to Governors Ball
Lorde invites a lucky fan to the Governors Ball festivalvia twitter.com/thatemely

Lorde is taking a lucky fan to the Governors Ball music festival. Emely Paula Medina was working a shift at New York smoothie shop Liquiteria, as Newshub report, when the New Zealand singer came to the store. Medina posted a video describing how Lorde was the “first famous person” she’d served while working there, captioning the clip with “she made my morning”.

After the tweet started to go viral, Lorde sent Medina a direct message on Twitter inviting her to the Governors Ball “on me”. She explained that she’d have asked in-store to celebrate Medina’s new job but “got shy”. Medina wrote that she “woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life”.

The Governors Ball takes place from this Friday (June 2) in New York City. Besides Lorde, the lineup also features Chance the Rapper, Phoenix and more. Lorde will also be releasing a new single that day, with her new album Melodrama set to follow on June 16.

Listen to Melodrama’s lead single “Green Light” below.

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

MusicNewsLorde
More Music
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox