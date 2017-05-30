David Lynch’s ‘Festival of Disruption’ is returning
Bon Iver, The Kills, Laura Marling, Moby and more are all set to perform at the filmmaker’s music festival
David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption is returning for its second year. The festival, curated by the filmmaker and taking place at LA’s Ace Hotel from October 14-15, will feature a lineup including Bon Iver, The Kills, TV on the Radio, Moby, Laura Marling and more.
The immersive festival is curated entirely by the filmmaker. Last year’s inaugural edition featured performances from Sky Ferreira, Angelo Badalamenti, St. Vincent, Debbie Harry and more. Other musicians set to perform at this year’s festival include Sharon Van Etten (who is also slated to appear in the new season of Twin Peaks) and Reggie Watts.
Dear Twitter Friends, my @FestDisruption is back! Oct 14-15 at @theatre_acedtla. Tickets on sale Friday: https://t.co/awHfYxpHghpic.twitter.com/Y47B8GKTll— David Lynch (@DAVID_LYNCH) May 30, 2017
The non-musical lineup features film screenings as well as talks with artist Ed Ruscha and actors Bill Pullman and Sheryl Lee (who played Lost Highway’s Fred Madison and Twin Peaks’s Laura Palmer respectively). Additionally, William Eggleston and Lynch himself will be exhibiting art, while there will also be ‘meditation experiences’ from Brian Eno’s Reflection and Bob Roth. Finally, Twin Peaks collaborators Duwayne Dunham, Dean Hurley, Gary D’Amico, and Johanna Ray will all host talks. Tickets go on sale on June 2, with proceeds going to the David Lynch Foundation.
Watch Sky Ferreira cover “Falling” together at last year’s festival below.
