David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption is returning for its second year. The festival, curated by the filmmaker and taking place at LA’s Ace Hotel from October 14-15, will feature a lineup including Bon Iver, The Kills, TV on the Radio, Moby, Laura Marling and more.

The immersive festival is curated entirely by the filmmaker. Last year’s inaugural edition featured performances from Sky Ferreira, Angelo Badalamenti, St. Vincent, Debbie Harry and more. Other musicians set to perform at this year’s festival include Sharon Van Etten (who is also slated to appear in the new season of Twin Peaks) and Reggie Watts.