Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit show this weekend

Ariana Grande has announced her plans to return to Manchester for a special benefit show this Sunday. The concert – which will also include performances from Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Katy Perry – will be held to commemorate the victims of last week’s MEN arena suicide bombing, where 22 people lost their lives.

Confirmed today on Instagram, the “One Love Manchester” show will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground this weekend. All proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the British Red Cross and the city of Manchester, to help the families affected by the May 22 terrorist attack.

Grande first announced the show last Friday, in an open letter posted to her Instagram account. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better,” she wrote at the time. “However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

“We will not quit or operate in fear,” she added. “We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win.”